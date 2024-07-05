Player gets bunt home run in Korean league

A player in the KBO League pulled off a rare feat on Thursday that we typically only see at the Little League level.

With runners on first and third in the bottom of the 4th inning of a KBO game on Thursday, a batter laid down a well-placed bunt that forced the pitcher to come off the mound to make a play. The first baseman could not catch the throw, and the ball slowly trickled into right field.

The runner from third scored with ease. After the right fielder had trouble handling the ball, he had to throw home to attempt to get the runner who had come all the way around from first to score. That throw was off the mark as well, which resulted in a three-run, bunt home run for the batter.

ALERT!!! WE HAVE A BUNT HOME RUN IN THE KBO!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DmoxneBozj — MLB Clutch Moments And Walk Offs (@MLBWalk_Offs) July 4, 2024

Obviously, the play was not scored a home run. It was really a base hit with a whole bunch of errors, but a bunt homer is still impressive to have on your baseball resume.