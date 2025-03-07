Former Cy Young winner already being mentioned in trade talks

The MLB regular season has not even begun, and there is already talk about a former Cy Young pitcher potentially being traded.

MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi was talking on “MLB Central” Thursday about how good Sandy Alcantara has looked during spring training. He pointed out that the Miami Marlins are in rebuilding mode and said that it would make sense for the NL East team to trade him. Morosi said he thinks a trade could happen in July. Harold Reynolds said he thinks Alcantara could be dealt before Opening Day.

“I would say that Sandy Alcantara, in so many ways, is now on the radar of 29 other teams who might be in the market for a starting pitcher at some point this year,” Morosi said. “[The Marlins] will likely listen on Alcantara at some point in time this season.”

May 30, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Reynolds said he thinks a trade will happen sooner than that.

“He doesn’t get out of spring training. You gotta make that move early,” Reynolds said. “You know how many teams are going to want him at that price tag knowing he’s healthy?”

Alcantara is set to earn $17.3 million this season and next, which makes him a bargain if he’s able to return to his Cy Young levels. The 29-year-old went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA during his Cy Young season in 2022. He struck out 207 batters in 228.2 innings. But he wasn’t the same pitcher in 2023 and ended up needing Tommy John surgery, which kept him out for last season.

Now back and healthy, Alcantara is looking good. He’s been hitting 99 mph on his fastball in spring training.

Alcantara could be kept on pitch count limits early in the season as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. But if he pitches well in the first months of the season, expect trade rumors surrounding him to heat up.