Kenta Maeda’s home vandalized, nearly broken into

A home belonging to Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda was vandalized in what appeared to be a break-in attempt over the weekend, but fortunately the suspects were turned away.

TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that the Santa Monica, Calif. home of Maeda had its windows broken by three people, who were trying to gain entrance into the residence. According to TMZ Sports, Maeda’s home alarm system notified police of the break-in attempt. The alarm system reportedly scared away the criminals.

Maeda, 32, joined MLB in 2016 and played his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He apparently still maintains a home in the city. He is entering his second season with the Twins after being traded to them last year.

Maeda has gone 53-36 with a 3.75 ERA during his five seasons in MLB. He has a 2.87 career postseason ERA.