 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 2, 2023

Twins’ Kenta Maeda pitched around big issue during spring start

March 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Kenta Maeda throwing a pitch

Jul 26, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) throws against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda has to feel pretty good about his spring outing Thursday after what he was able to overcome during it.

The Twins faced the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field for a spring training game Thursday, and Maeda spent the first two innings pitching while opposing hitters knew what was coming. Apparently, catcher Tony Wolters’ PitchCom device was too loud, meaning Rays hitters could hear exactly which pitches were coming and where they were going to be aimed.

Maeda did give up two hits and a walk, but he struck out two and did not allow a run. Considering the circumstances, that’s a pretty outstanding outing.

Maeda is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and the Twins are hoping he can once again be a big part of their rotation in 2023. It sounds like he is off to a good start despite the technical difficulties.

Article Tags

Kenta Maeda
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus