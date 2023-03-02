Twins’ Kenta Maeda pitched around big issue during spring start

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda has to feel pretty good about his spring outing Thursday after what he was able to overcome during it.

The Twins faced the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field for a spring training game Thursday, and Maeda spent the first two innings pitching while opposing hitters knew what was coming. Apparently, catcher Tony Wolters’ PitchCom device was too loud, meaning Rays hitters could hear exactly which pitches were coming and where they were going to be aimed.

Well, here's some important context for Kenta Maeda's outing today: The PitchCom receiver in catcher Tony Wolters' ear was too loud in the quiet Trop environment, so Rays hitters knew every pitch that Kenta was throwing before he threw it. Still threw 2 scoreless innings. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) March 2, 2023

Maeda did give up two hits and a walk, but he struck out two and did not allow a run. Considering the circumstances, that’s a pretty outstanding outing.

Maeda is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and the Twins are hoping he can once again be a big part of their rotation in 2023. It sounds like he is off to a good start despite the technical difficulties.