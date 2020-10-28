Kevin Cash pulls Blake Snell from gem in one of worst decisions in World Series history

Kevin Cash pulled one of the worst decisions in World Series history, and his move backfired.

Blake Snell started for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and could not have been better.

The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was cruising. Snell struck out five of the first six batters he faced. Through five innings, he only allowed one hit while striking out nine.

Then came the sixth inning.

Snell got A.J. Pollock to pop out, and then he allowed a single to Austin Barnes. Despite only having thrown 73 pitches and being completely dominant, Cash decided to pull Snell.

Seriously.

Nick Anderson entered the game with a 1-0 lead and a runner on first. He allowed a double to Mookie Betts. Then Barnes scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. And the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead on a Corey Seager fielder’s choice.

The Rays went from being in control to falling behind in a matter of minutes, and it was all due to a terrible decision to yank Snell prematurely. Keep in mind that the top of the Dodgers’ lineup was coming up, and the first three hitters were all 0-for-2 with two strikeouts against Snell.

The guy was giving you a great game and Cash pulled him after … one hit? Are you kidding me? What does the guy need to do to pitch into the seventh, Cash? Have a no-hitter going? A perfect game? This was as close to that as you can get, and it still wasn’t enough for Cash.

Cash also pulled Snell early in Game 6 of the ALCS. They Rays also held a 1-0 lead at the time, and they ended up losing 7-4.

Cash does not like to let Snell pitch deep into games. The last time the southpaw pitched a full sixth inning was July 21, 2019.

Cash has a plan with Snell and sticks to it, regardless of how well the Cy Young winner is doing. Cash is now replacing this man when it comes to a terrible quick hook.