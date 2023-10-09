Kevin Cash responds to rumor linking him to Rays exit

Is manager Kevin Cash looking at opportunities outside of the Tampa Bay Rays? He does not sound like it, at least right now.

Cash was asked Monday about rumors and speculation linking him to the Cleveland Guardians’ managerial position, but was fairly dismissive. The manager said he was “very happy” with the Rays and looking forward to the 2024 season.

“I’m very happy here,” Cash said, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m under contract here and look forward to next year, for sure.”

Speculation took off over the weekend when a report suggested that the Guardians might try to target Cash as their No. 1 option to replace the retiring Terry Francona. For now, that does not seem to be on the table, though it is still not entirely clear if Cash would be open to overtures if the Guardians did decide to formally make him a target.

Cash just finished his ninth season as Rays manager. He boasts a record of 739-617 and has guided the team to the postseason for five straight years, though outside of 2020, has found little playoff success.