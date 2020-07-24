Kiké Hernandez cracks great joke about fans in Dodgers opener

The 2020 MLB season officially got underway on Thursday night, and the jokes about playing games in empty ballparks are already rolling in.

One of the better ones came from Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernandez, who was asked about starting pitcher Dustin May’s performance in the team’s 8-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. May allowed just seven hits and one earned run in 4 1/3 innings, and Hernandez said the 22-year-old showed good composure despite the amount of cardboard in the stands.

#Dodgers Kike' Hernandez on Dustin May: "He wasn't nervous or intimidated by the amount of cardboard we had in the stands tonight." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) July 24, 2020

Players are trying to make the most of the situation, and keeping things light is the best way to do that. However, Justin Turner gave us some good perspective about why Opening Day was so bittersweet for a number of players.

It’s unclear if fans will be allowed in ballparks at any point this season, so the cardboard cutouts will have to do for now. The Dodgers have to be pleased that May wasn’t intimidated by their presence.