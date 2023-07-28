Klay Thompson’s brother Trayce traded by Dodgers as part of big deal

The Thompson brothers are no longer playing in the same state.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a notable move Friday, acquiring two well-known pitchers in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Dodgers are sending outfielder Trayce Thompson back to Chicago along with Double-A pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure.

Thompson, 32, is the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. He was hitting just .155 this year though (as part of his second career stint with the Dodgers) and is currently on the 60-day injured list with an oblique issue.

Interestingly enough, Trayce was originally drafted by the White Sox way back in 2009 and made his MLB debut with them in 2015 (he also returned for another short stint with the White Sox in 2018). Klay recently had some wholesome moments supporting his brother as a Dodger but may now have to wait for a road trip against the Chicago Bulls to cheer Trayce on again.