Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly set for trade to NL contender

The Chicago White Sox were highly likely to move pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly prior to the MLB trade deadline, and it appears they have done so.

The White Sox are closing in on a trade that would send Lynn and Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. There was no immediate word on what Chicago would be getting back in the deal.

Dodgers close to agreement to acquire Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, sources tell @TheAthletic. Possibility mentioned by @JoelSherman1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2023

The Dodgers always seemed likely to add a pitcher given the injuries and inconsistency in their rotation this year. They had already been linked to Lynn, and may have intensified their pursuit after another potential starter addition, Lucas Giolito, was traded to the Los Angeles Angels instead. They are also familiar with Kelly, who played for the Dodgers from 2019 to 2021.

The 36-year-old Lynn has had a disappointing season with a 6.47 ERA and 28 home runs allowed. He still has 144 strikeouts in just over 119 innings, so the Dodgers are probably hoping that if they can bring the home run tally down, success will follow.