Kris Bryant has hilarious complaint about social media

Kris Bryant offered an absolutely hilarious complaint about social media.

The Chicago Cubs showed some responses from various players to the question: What’s your beef with social media?

The responses from the players were shared on the scoreboard at Wrigley Field during the team’s game against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Javy Baez said he didn’t like people lying. Anthony Rizzo didn’t like the bullies. But Bryant’s response was even better.

The 2016 NL MVP was more direct and said he didn’t like the losers on the platforms.

“All the losers out there that troll everybody and anybody,” was Bryant’s response.

The Cubs have a scoreboard segment called “What’s your beef with social media?” It is sponsored by an Italian beef place and lets a few players rail against the internet. Love it. Kris Bryant: “All the losers.” pic.twitter.com/EYhufJekm7 — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 22, 2021

That’s not a surprise coming from Bryant.

Last year, he said he was done with the criticism from Cubs fans. Maybe he learned his lesson after spending too much time on Twitter the year before.

The 29-year-old experienced down seasons in 2018 and 2020. But he’s opened up this season with five home runs and a .980 OPS. Maybe he’s not concerning himself with the “losers” on social media and performing well as a result.