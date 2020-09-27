Kris Bryant is done with criticism from Cubs fans

Kris Bryant has had absolutely enough criticism from Chicago Cubs fans.

Bryant has been enduring a rough season and is batting .205/.289/.331, which are all career-low marks for him by far. But on Saturday, Bryant finally delivered a big game, though the Cubs lost 9-5 to the Chicago White Sox.

Bryant smashed a grand slam in the third to put the Cubs up 5-2, though they blew the lead the next inning and lost.

The home run was only Bryant’s third of the season and his first since Aug. 12. Finally hitting a home run may have given him an opportunity to respond to Cubs fans who have been critical of him.

Bryant said he is done worrying about the criticism.

“I don’t give a sh–. I really don’t. That’s a good answer. I’m over it. Sometimes I go out there and go 4 for 4 and its not good enough for some people so I DON’T GIVE A SH–,” he said, via ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Blocking out the criticism as much as possible could be helpful in Bryant overcoming the issues. The more you dwell on that sort of criticism, the more it becomes a negatively-reinforcing loop and harder to break out of a slump.

The Cubs are headed to the playoffs after clinching the NL Central and need Bryant in the proper mindset. The home run and his dismissal of the fan criticism indicates he may be in a better spot.