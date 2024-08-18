Baseball player delivers Catch of the Year candidate

A minor league baseball player delivered what might be the catch of the year for the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday.

Hartford first baseman Kyle Datres showed absolutely no regard for his own well-being by catching a foul pop-up right at the end of the visiting Scranton Patriots’ dugout. Datres flipped into the dugout and managed to hold on despite falling all the way in without anyone really stopping his fall.

Datres actually sat down on the visiting dugout bench to collect himself after making the catch, and you can hardly blame him for that.

The 28-year-old Datres was a 12th-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in 2018 and still plays in the organization, as the Yard Goats are their Double-A affiliate. It’s one of the better catches we’ve seen since this one from the College World Series two years ago.

Unfortunately, the Yard Goats wound up losing 3-2 in extra innings, but Datres has a highlight he will be able to remember for a long time.