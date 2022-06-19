Oklahoma’s Blake Robertson flips into dugout making amazing catch

Oklahoma Sooners first baseman Blake Robertson put together a contender for the best defensive play of the College World Series on the very first pitch of Sunday’s game against Notre Dame.

Fighting Irish leadoff man Ryan Cole hit a popup toward the Notre Dame dugout. Robertson, undeterred, flipped over the railing and made the catch even as he went all the way into the dugout.

1st pitch of the night. What a play by Blake Robertson! Full send! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/A0XNY2r7L9 — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) June 19, 2022

Robertson did not get a lot of help from the Fighting Irish there, but he seemed no worse for wear after the play. If the Sooners weren’t already fired up for the game, they will be after seeing Robertson put his body on the line for the first out of the game.

Normally, you’ll see even opponents try to catch a guy falling into their dugout. As long as nobody gets hurt, it can be pretty funny when it doesn’t happen.