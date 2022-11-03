Kyle Schwarber had great reaction to Phillies being no-hit

The Philadelphia Phillies were held hitless by the Houston Astros in a 5-0 loss in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but Kyle Schwarber isn’t sweating it.

The Phillies outfielder was asked after the game about his team being no-hit by the combined efforts of four Astros pitchers who appeared in Game 4.

“I really don’t give a s–t,” he said, censored by LBS for profanity.

That’s a great answer for a few reasons.

One, the Phillies have a World Series to win, and dwelling on the previous day’s failures won’t help them be able to focus on winning the next game. Two, a combined no-hitter doesn’t have the same effect as being no-hit by one pitcher.

Had the Phillies been unable to get a hit off the same pitcher for nine innings, then that would have been more mentally defeating. But not being able to get a hit when four pitchers appear makes it less personal, less embarrassing, and easier to move on.

The World Series is tied 2-2. Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday between Justin Verlander and Noah Syndergaard. It might just be a must-win game for the Phillies, who will be facing a tough task if they head to Houston down 3-2 in the series.