Friday, October 21, 2022

Lance McCullers has start pushed back due to ridiculous injury

October 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Lance McCullers delivers a pitch

Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game one of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers seemed to be in line for an ALCS Game 3 start, but the team made the surprise announcement that Cristian Javier would get the ball instead at Yankee Stadium. There is a reason for this, though, in the form of a very bizarre injury.

McCullers said Friday that he was hit in the elbow by a champagne bottle during the Astros’ celebration after beating the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. The injury was enough to push McCullers back to Game 4, although he does not sound worried about his health.

Things can get raucous in those postgame celebrations, but this is definitely one of the weirder things you’ll hear. It sounds like a fluke, too, or a case of a poorly-placed bottle of champagne. It may be the weirdest celebration-related injury since Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams last year.

Javier is a pretty decent backup option for Houston. He posted a 2.54 ERA on the year and threw seven no-hit innings at Yankee Stadium earlier in the season in what turned out to be a combined no-hitter.

