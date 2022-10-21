Lance McCullers has start pushed back due to ridiculous injury

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers seemed to be in line for an ALCS Game 3 start, but the team made the surprise announcement that Cristian Javier would get the ball instead at Yankee Stadium. There is a reason for this, though, in the form of a very bizarre injury.

McCullers said Friday that he was hit in the elbow by a champagne bottle during the Astros’ celebration after beating the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. The injury was enough to push McCullers back to Game 4, although he does not sound worried about his health.

Lance McCullers Jr says he got hit on the elbow bone by a spare champagne bottle during the Seattle celebration, so that is why he got pushed back one game. He threw a bullpen today and says everything is fine. Lance will start in game four. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 21, 2022

Things can get raucous in those postgame celebrations, but this is definitely one of the weirder things you’ll hear. It sounds like a fluke, too, or a case of a poorly-placed bottle of champagne. It may be the weirdest celebration-related injury since Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams last year.

Javier is a pretty decent backup option for Houston. He posted a 2.54 ERA on the year and threw seven no-hit innings at Yankee Stadium earlier in the season in what turned out to be a combined no-hitter.