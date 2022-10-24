 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 23, 2022

Astros pitcher had perfect accessory for team’s pennant celebration

October 23, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Lance McCullers delivers a pitch

Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game one of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a perfect accessory during the team’s celebration after sweeping the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 to sweep the series and advance to the World Series. McCullers threw five innings allowing four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and took a no-decision. Houston won with a two-run 7th to take the lead, while their bullpen finished the game with three scoreless innings.

The Astros then celebrated the win at Yankee Stadium. They sprayed drinks in the locker room and broke out the brooms in recognition of their sweep.

And according to two reporters, McCullers came prepared. He was wearing an elbow guard during the celebration.

Why was that piece of equipment appropriate? McCullers was in line to start in Game 3 of the ALCS, but his start got pushed back to Game 4 because of an injury. McCullers hurt his elbow when he was accidentally hit by a bottle during the Astros’ ALDS celebration.

McCullers was determined not to let that happen again.

Article Tags

Lance McCullersMLB Playoffs 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus