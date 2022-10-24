Astros pitcher had perfect accessory for team’s pennant celebration

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a perfect accessory during the team’s celebration after sweeping the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 to sweep the series and advance to the World Series. McCullers threw five innings allowing four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and took a no-decision. Houston won with a two-run 7th to take the lead, while their bullpen finished the game with three scoreless innings.

The Astros then celebrated the win at Yankee Stadium. They sprayed drinks in the locker room and broke out the brooms in recognition of their sweep.

And according to two reporters, McCullers came prepared. He was wearing an elbow guard during the celebration.

No champagne mishap this time. Lance had a pad over his elbow pic.twitter.com/X56I3UItYI — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 24, 2022

Lance McCullers Jr. is wearing an elbow guard during the celebration. 😂 @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 24, 2022

Why was that piece of equipment appropriate? McCullers was in line to start in Game 3 of the ALCS, but his start got pushed back to Game 4 because of an injury. McCullers hurt his elbow when he was accidentally hit by a bottle during the Astros’ ALDS celebration.

McCullers was determined not to let that happen again.