Here is the latest on Noah Syndergaard’s arm injury

The New York Mets received positive news on the injury status of Noah Syndergaard this week, but they are still going to be without the right-hander for an extended period of time.

Syndergaard has been diagnosed with inflammation in his throwing elbow, the Mets announced on Thursday. While he does not have any further structural damage to his UCL, Syndergaard will be shut down for at least six weeks. That means he will not pitch again until after the All-Star break.

Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery over a year ago and has not pitched since the 2019 season. While it is good news that his UCL is intact and he doesn’t need another procedure, the inflammation is obviously a setback.

For now, Mets fans will only be able to rely on Syndergaard for his funny tweets. Hopefully the 29-year-old can get back on the mound before the end of the season.