Umpire Laz Diaz caught on hot mic admitting he screwed up a call

MLB fans just want some accountability for umpires when they mess up. They might be pleased that one notorious umpire took ownership of an error during a game Wednesday night.

During the bottom of the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game at Fenway Park in Boston, Ma. between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, home plate umpire Laz Diaz called a pitch a strike despite it clearly being both low and away. Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell was visibly unhappy with the call, and Diaz seemed to realize immediately he had gotten it wrong.

“That’s on me, Kristian. Hey, that’s on me,” Diaz could be heard saying via a field microphone.

Laz Diaz immediately realized he got this call wrong



Diaz deserves some credit for acknowledging the error. Of course, it doesn’t really help Campbell, who was now facing a 1-2 count instead of a much more favorable 2-1 count against Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

Diaz is not exactly one of the league’s more popular umpires. He is known for his sometimes inconsistent strike zone, and his calls were the cause of one of the more memorable managerial ejections in recent years. While some will appreciate him taking responsibility for a missed call, it would be preferable if his calls stopped being issues at all.