 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 7, 2024

Umpire Laz Diaz’s wide strike zone in Phillies-Braves game goes viral

July 7, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Edmundo Sosa and umpire Laz Diaz discuss a call

Laz Diaz was behind the plate for Friday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, and the umpire’s performance can be best described with two words — consistently bad.

According to a calculation by Umpire Auditor, Diaz made a total of 14 incorrect ball/strike calls during the Phillies’ 8-6 win over the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. The worst call came with two outs in the top of the 8th inning, when Diaz rang up Edmundo Sosa on a pitch that was nearly five inches off of the outside corner.

You can see the call on Sosa and some of the other questionable pitches that Diaz called strikes:

That was as wide of a strike zone as you will see from an MLB umpire. It was the type of situation where hitters had to know as the game went on that they should swing at anything close, though that does not make it any less frustrating.

Diaz is known for having a pitcher-friendly strike zone. Calls like the ones we saw on Friday are what led to New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone savagely trolling Diaz just before getting ejected last season.

Article Tags

Atlanta BravesLaz DiazPhiladelphia Philliesumpires
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus