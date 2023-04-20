Liam Hendriks makes major announcement about his cancer treatment

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks shared outstanding news on Thursday regarding his cancer treatment.

Hendriks shared a set of photos and videos on Instagram and announced in the caption that he was in remission and cancer-free.

Hendriks was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in January and has been away from the White Sox to receive treatment since then. The 34-year-old underwent several months of chemotherapy, and completed those treatments earlier in April.

This is obviously tremendous news for Hendriks, and now he can begin to think about a return to playing. The three-time All-Star posted a 2.81 ERA in 58 appearances for Chicago last season, collecting 37 saves in the process.