Thursday, April 20, 2023

Liam Hendriks makes major announcement about his cancer treatment

April 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Liam Hendriks ready to pitch

Jul 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks shared outstanding news on Thursday regarding his cancer treatment.

Hendriks shared a set of photos and videos on Instagram and announced in the caption that he was in remission and cancer-free.

Hendriks was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in January and has been away from the White Sox to receive treatment since then. The 34-year-old underwent several months of chemotherapy, and completed those treatments earlier in April.

This is obviously tremendous news for Hendriks, and now he can begin to think about a return to playing. The three-time All-Star posted a 2.81 ERA in 58 appearances for Chicago last season, collecting 37 saves in the process.

