Liam Hendriks explains why he felt sorry for Shohei Ohtani at All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani was the unquestioned star of MLB’s All-Star Week. From starting the game as pitcher and leading off to his participation in the Home Run Derby, he was everywhere, and deservedly so.

Ohtani’s peers took notice, too. Many lined up at his locker to ask for autographs, which was enough to leave his AL teammate, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, feeling for him a little bit.

“I kind of felt bad for him,” Hendriks said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “Of course, I got a ball signed by him. I may feel bad, but I’m not an idiot.

“He was definitely doing more than your average person, but I think everybody’s in awe of what he’s able to do.”

Nightengale notes that Ohtani certainly didn’t seem bothered by the attention. He signed everything his fellow players asked him to, and even thanked them for wanting his autograph.

Ohtani kind of leaves everybody amazed these days. It’s hard to blame any of these players for wanting a keepsake from this All-Star week.