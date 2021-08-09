Liam Hendriks has funny take on playing in MLB ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Major League Baseball is staging its “Field of Dreams” game this weekend, with a game between the Yankees and White Sox set to take place at the site where the popular 1989 movie was filmed. The players involved seem excited to take part, although one has a specific reservation.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks said it’s a cool opportunity to play in the game, which will also be the first MLB game ever to take place in the state of Iowa. That prompted a particular concern: Hendriks really doesn’t want to become the first player to ever give up a Major League home run in Iowa.

Chicago #WhiteSox reliever Liam Hendriks says it's pretty cool that he gets to play the first #MLB game in the state of Iowa in Field of Dreams Game, and cracks: "Hopefully, I don’t suck and give up the first homer in the state of Iowa.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 9, 2021

It’s a fair concern, though if it’s any consolation, it would make him a pretty niche trivia answer.

Though there were some initial fears that it would be far too easy to give up a home run in the park, that has been fixed by ensuring that the temporary dimensions are similar to those of old Comiskey Park. That’s still only 400 feet to center, though, so Hendriks might want to try to keep the ball on the ground.