Livvy Dunne surprised boyfriend Paul Skenes with setup to celebrate All-Star selection

July 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
Livvy Dunne did things up nice to celebrate her boyfriend Paul Skenes’ big All-Star selection.

Skenes made history when he was named to the NL All-Star team on Sunday. He became the first player to ever make the All-Star team the year after being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

To celebrate the honor, Dunne decorated their home with balloons that spelled out “All-Star.” She also had a bottle of champagne and a pizza from Primanti Bros., which is a popular Pittsburgh chain restaurant.

How could he not appreciate that setup?

Though he got a late start in MLB this season after beginning the season in the minor leagues, Skenes has more than made up for lost time. The 22-year-old ace is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA. He has 78 strikeouts in 59.1 innings this season and has electrified things for Pirates fans.

Skenes has only made 10 starts this season but has been dominant on the mound.

