Livvy Dunne had the best reaction to the new Paul Skenes meme

Paul Skenes’ reaction to the defense behind him during Monday’s World Baseball Classic game spawned a lot of memes, and Livvy Dunne is getting in on it.

Skenes was on the mound in the fourth inning when shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. saved a hit with a fantastic diving play and throw against Mexico in the game at Daikin Park in Houston, Tex. Broadcast cameras caught the normally stoic Skenes grinning after Witt made the play.

Naturally, the internet had a field day with this. One particularly popular viral meme contrasted Skenes’ excitement over Witt’s play with his extremely muted reaction to winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2024.

Skenes winning ROTY vs playing with Bobby Witt Jr pic.twitter.com/avYiSHkxOt — Kasabe_ (@kasabekompiles) March 10, 2026

Dunne, naturally, got in on the act by sharing her own version of the “distracted boyfriend” meme.

Skenes allowed one hit and one walk in four innings while striking out seven. While he was plenty dominant on his own, he definitely benefit from the defense behind him, and he seemed to enjoy it, too.

As for Dunne, she’s no stranger to turning things like this into viral material. Case in point: her post on Tuesday had racked up over a million views within three hours of going up.