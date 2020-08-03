Longtime Yankees announcer John Sterling to return after health scare

Longtime New York Yankees radio voice John Sterling spent several days in the hospital recently, but he is expecting to return to work at some point this week.

Sterling told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that he was hospitalized for four days due to an infection in his blood. The 82-year-old said the infection fortunately did not reach his heart and that “everything is cool” now.

Sterling, who also tested negative for COVID-19 during his hospital stay, is planning to return to work either Tuesday or Wednesday, which would be in the middle of the Yankees’ series against the Philadelphia Phillies. He said he believes he would feel well enough to return Tuesday but may just wait until Wednesday with rain in the forecast for Tuesday, anyway. WFAN could also insist he take more time off to recover.

Marchand noted that Sterling sounded as though he was in good spirits. The longtime announcer has been doing the radio play-by-play work for the Yankees for more than 30 years. He took time off last year for the first time since 1989 because of some health issues. Fans of the Bronx Bombers will be happy to hear him back on the airwaves.