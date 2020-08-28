Lorenzo Cain explains why he opted out of MLB season

Lorenzo Cain played in five games for the Milwaukee Brewers this season before deciding to opt out. On Thursday, he spoke with some reporters and explained his decision.

Cain said he had been thinking about opting out for a while before he did. The coronavirus weighed in his decision, as did some other factors.

“Get my life right with God,” Cain said of his reason, via The Athletic’s Will Sammon. “Something I needed to do, not only for myself but my family as well.”

According to Sammon, Cain says he sometimes wishes he could opt back in but knows he wants to continue doing what he needs to for his family.

Cain is in his third season of a 5-year, $80 million deal he signed with the Brewers. He’s a career .288 hitter and was batting .333 through his five games.