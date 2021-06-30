Lucas Giolito rips Josh Donaldson over ‘sticky’ comment

Lucas Giolito ripped Josh Donaldson after his Chicago White Sox beat Donaldson’s Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Donaldson slugged a 2-run home run off Giolito in the top of the first inning to put Minnesota up 2-0. As he got towards home plate, Donaldson started rubbing his hands together. Then as he crossed the plate, he appeared to say “it’s not sticky anymore.”

Sounds like as Josh Donaldson crossed home plate after hitting his 2-run HR he said … "Hand's not sticky anymore… it's not sticky." pic.twitter.com/YQFhg54Si9 — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) June 30, 2021

Donaldson seemed to be suggesting Giolito was using illegal foreign substances before but not anymore since the crackdown. Donaldson has previously accused another AL ace of using foreign substances.

Giolito allowed just one more run over the next five innings and ended up getting the win. After the game, he had some words for Donaldson.

“He’s a f–king pest,” Giolito said of Donaldson. “That’s kind of a classless move. If you’re going to talk s—, talk s— to my face. Don’t go across home plate and do all that, just come to me.”

Giolito also went “scoreboard” on Donaldson.

“We won. The W’s next to my name. They’re in last place.”

You can’t argue with that. But you do know that Donaldson is happy about the crackdown, that’s for sure.