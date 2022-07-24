Madison Bumgarner calls out Nats player for celebrating home run in loss

Victor Robles hit a meaningless home run late in the Washington Nationals’ 7-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night, but you would never have known that with the way he acted. Madison Bumgarner, the winning pitcher in the game, thought the reaction from Robles was absurd.

Robles hit a solo shot in the top of the eighth with his Nationals down 7-1. He posed as if he had just blasted a walk-off grand slam.

Victor Robles stole all the bases with this blast 💥 pic.twitter.com/omkZM68OzX — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 24, 2022

Bumgarner, who allowed just two earned runs and struck out nine in eight innings, was asked about Robles’ home run post after the game. He called the Nationals outfielder a “clown” who has “no shame.”

"That guy is a clown." Madison Bumgarner didn't appreciate Victor Robles admiring his home run while down big in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/wf0jMyUjcl — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 24, 2022

“It’s 7-1, you hit your third home run of the year and act like Barry Bonds breaking the record,” Bumgarner said. “Clean it up. I don’t care about giving up the run … I’m the old grumpy guy, I know, but that type of stuff didn’t used to happen. That’s ridiculous.”

Robles certainly did not seem to regret pimping his homer. He responded to Bumgarner through a team interpreter.

“When he’s pitching well, he’s able to celebrate and do what he likes to do,” Robles said, via Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. “It seems like he calls everybody a clown that actually has a big hit or home run against him. If he doesn’t want anyone hitting a home run against him or having any issues with that, then just strike people out or make better pitches to where he doesn’t have to worry about that.”

We’re with Bumgarner on this one. Robles made himself look bad by reacting like that. He is far from the first player to do it.