Magic Johnson got all the jokes about his obvious World Series post

Magic Johnson’s deep thoughts on X are once again getting a lot of attention, this time about the World Series.

The Toronto Blue Jays won Game 4 of the World Series 6-2 on Tuesday, evening the series at 2-2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Johnson, a part-owner of the Dodgers, is very invested in the series, and when he is invested in something, he gets on X to post about it.

One of Johnson’s posts on Wednesday went especially viral. In it, Johnson casually points out that with the series tied 2-2, Wednesday night’s Game 5 is crucial, as “whichever team wins takes control of the Series!”

With the Series being 2-2, Game 5 is very important. Whichever team wins takes control of the Series! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 29, 2025

Naturally, Johnson’s hard-hitting analysis drew a lot of responses.

And I’m being told that whoever scores more runs will win the game. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) October 29, 2025

I was trying to figure out why this game was important thank you Magic pic.twitter.com/S8ZDcUV3bN — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) October 29, 2025

Convenience store chain QuikTrip even got in on the action by making their own obvious observation.

I might start tweeting like Magic Johnson.



We're open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That's the most hours in a day and most days in a week that we can be open. https://t.co/xPVfMbxByG — QuikTrip (@QuikTrip) October 29, 2025

To be fair, Johnson is correct. Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman even backed him up on this.

There is something wonderfully sincere about Johnson’s extremely obvious commentary, and it always winds up being quite popular. If the series goes to seven games, he might have to explain to us that it’s a winner-take-all scenario.