Magic Johnson got all the jokes about his obvious World Series post

Magic Johnson looking on
Magic Johnson’s deep thoughts on X are once again getting a lot of attention, this time about the World Series.

The Toronto Blue Jays won Game 4 of the World Series 6-2 on Tuesday, evening the series at 2-2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Johnson, a part-owner of the Dodgers, is very invested in the series, and when he is invested in something, he gets on X to post about it.

One of Johnson’s posts on Wednesday went especially viral. In it, Johnson casually points out that with the series tied 2-2, Wednesday night’s Game 5 is crucial, as “whichever team wins takes control of the Series!”

Naturally, Johnson’s hard-hitting analysis drew a lot of responses.

Convenience store chain QuikTrip even got in on the action by making their own obvious observation.

To be fair, Johnson is correct. Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman even backed him up on this.

There is something wonderfully sincere about Johnson’s extremely obvious commentary, and it always winds up being quite popular. If the series goes to seven games, he might have to explain to us that it’s a winner-take-all scenario.

