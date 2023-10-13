Magic Johnson brought the hard-hitting analysis about Dodgers’ loss

Most people were stunned when the Los Angeles Dodgers were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS, but Magic Johnson knows exactly where things went wrong for his team.

Johnson, who is part of the Dodgers’ ownership group, took to X on Thursday with some of his patented hard-hitting analysis about the disappointing end to the team’s season. The NBA legend noted that L.A. lost because they failed to perform well in two key areas — hitting and pitching.

We’re all disappointed that our Dodgers didn’t hit or pitch well. That’s why we lost the Series to the Diamondbacks! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 12, 2023

Well said, Magic.

The Dodgers were outscored 19-6 in their series against the Diamondbacks. They scored just two runs in each game. Johnson’s assessment of L.A.’s struggles was, to be quite frank, stunningly accurate.

Between the summary of the Dodgers’ play and what he tweeted recently about his Washington Commanders, Magic’s analysis has truly reached new heights.

The Dodgers won 100 games this season and were viewed by many as the favorite to win the World Series. The same was true after they won 111 regular-season games a year ago, but they lost in the NLDS then, too. It will be interesting to see how they address the playoff failures this offseason.