Manny Machado had funny reaction to intentional walk

Manny Machado did not get the chance to be the hero in Friday’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he was not entirely thrilled with that outcome. He was so frustrated, in fact, that he let Dave Roberts know about it.

Machado led off the bottom of the 10th in a 4-4 game for the San Diego Padres, and with a runner at second, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elected to intentionally walk him. Television cameras caught Machado looking toward the Dodgers dugout and saying “pitch to me,” which got a shake of the head from the Los Angeles manager.

Machado: "Pitch to me"

Dodgers: "Nope" THEY ARE SO SCARED OF US😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Sb1XFHNaLq — Tony (@Pads1818) September 10, 2022

Machado and Roberts are not strangers. Roberts managed Machado during the infielder’s brief stint with the Dodgers in 2018, a year which saw them lose the World Series against the Boston Red Sox. Roberts knows first-hand how dangerous Machado can be as a result.

Machado has been on a tear this season, hitting .302 with 26 home runs. Walking him was a no-brainer here, especially with the sort of confidence he has been showing. It ultimately did not matter, as the Padres wound up winning on a walk-off single from Jake Cronenworth.