Manny Machado matches Padres record in epic fashion

Manny Machado didn’t want to wait around to make San Diego Padres history.

On Friday, the Padres hosted the San Francisco Giants for the first of a three-game series at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

Machado entered the contest with 161 career home runs in a Padres uniform, just two shy of tying Nate Colbert for the franchise record.

The 6-time All-Star got to work quickly. He sent an 83-mph sweeper into the left-field seats for a home run in his very first at-bat. The home run gave the Padres an early 3-0 lead and got Machado one dinger closer to making Padres history.

Manny Machado has now homered times for the Padres. He now needs home run to tie Nate Colbert and more home runs to break the franchise’s all-time record.pic.twitter.com/3TCBpNleU4 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 7, 2024

Machado did it again in the 8th. He led off the inning with his second solo shot that went 419 feet and ended up in the second deck.

MANNY MACHADO TWO-HOMER GAME TO TIE THE FRANCHISE HR RECORD! 25 on the year for the @Padres star 💪 (MLB x @lululemon) pic.twitter.com/PQYQX57Vru — MLB (@MLB) September 7, 2024

Colbert’s record has stood for 50 years. With 19 games left on the Padres’ schedule, there’s an extremely high chance Machado will surpass Colbert for the franchise home run record before season’s end.

Machado’s two-homer game gave him 25 for the year. It’s the ninth time in his career he’s reached 25 or more home runs in a season. The 32-year-old has done it in 5 of his 6 seasons in San Diego, with the lone exception being the shortened 2020 campaign.