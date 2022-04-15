Manny Machado has message for Padres front office

Eric Hosmer continued his hot start to the season with four hits in a blowout win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, and Manny Machado wants to make sure the San Diego Padres’ front office takes note.

After Hosmer had four hits and two RBI in San Diego’s 12-1 victory, Machado had a strong message for the team’s front office. The five-time All-Star said he is “going to be very mad” if Hosmer does not remain with the Padres.

Manny Machado on Eric Hosmer and his 4-hit night. "I'm glad he's here, if not I'm going to be very mad." — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) April 15, 2022

Hosmer is making $20 million this season. He has a player option after the season that, if exercised, would pay him $13 million per year through 2025. If Hosmer has a big year, he might decline the player option and take his chances in free agency.

There is also the possibility that the Padres will trade Hosmer, which might be what Machado was referring to. San Diego was discussing a potential Hosmer deal with the New York Mets two weeks ago, but the Mets backed out.

Hosmer, 32, is a career .278 hitter. The first baseman batted .269 with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and an OPS of .732 last season.