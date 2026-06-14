Manny Machado compares his lengthy slump to ‘being tortured’

San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is having his roughest MLB season, and it does not sound like he is having a ton of fun.

Machado entered play Sunday hitting just .178 with 12 home runs through 67 games this season. The veteran is adamant that he can still get back to his best, but he had quite the quote to describe how the ups and downs of baseball can feel.

“This is why we love baseball. Us baseball players are masochists. We love being tortured,” Machado told Gabe Lacques of USA Today. “It’s a failing game. We obviously don’t want to be in this position. But that’s the beauty of playing the game – the rollercoaster. It’s a lot of ups and downs.”

No matter how much he says he loves it, the slump is taking a toll on Machado. He has been terse with reporters over his struggles, and ranted about analytics as if they have anything to do with his poor performances.

Machado is a career .275 hitter, which is also the exact mark he hit in 2025. It is hard to believe his offensive capabilities could crater in one offseason, but two months into the year, he has yet to break out of his slump. Still, if these quotes are any indication, he is coping in his own unique way.