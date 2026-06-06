Manny Machado lashes out against analytics amid career-worst season

Manny Machado is crashing out amid his nightmare 2026 campaign.

The San Diego Padres star Machado continued his struggles on Friday night against the New York Mets . He went 1/4 (including bouncing into an inning-ending double play) as the Padres lost to the Mets 5-0 at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. to drop their sixth consecutive game (also marking their 10th loss in the last 11 games).

Speaking with reporters after the game, Machado decided to rail against analytics. Machado said that there were “too many numbers” these days that were supposedly being created artificially and added “that’s the problem with baseball right now.”

"I just wish we can get the analytics out the way… Why are we creating these stats? I think that's the problem with baseball right now." -Manny Machado



(via @MartyCaswell) pic.twitter.com/224F7rAbGh — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 6, 2026

The problem with those comments for Machado is that he stinks by every single metric this season, including the traditional ones. He has a woeful .175 batting average and a miserable .617 OPS, which are both by far the worst numbers of Machado’s entire MLB career (since 2012).

Additionally, Machado has now struck out 58 times in 60 games and sits as a negative WAR player (-0.5) for the first time in his big-league career as well. Simply put, there is no number, traditional or advanced, that makes Machado look even remotely good this year.

Machado, the 33-year-old seven-time All-Star, still has roughly $300 million left on his bloated backloaded contract with the Padres that runs all the way until 2033. He also owns a full no-trade clause and is quickly becoming a disastrous investment for San Diego (after already getting heated with reporters a couple weeks ago as well).