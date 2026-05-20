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Manny Machado had a tense exchange with a reporter over a question about his struggles

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Manny Machado in the dugout
Sep 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a bases-loaded walk by left fielder Wil Myers (not pictured) during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado can play different roles, but one thing he is sure he is not is a “theorist.”

The San Diego Padres star, who is not having a great 2026 season at the plate, had an intriguing exchange with a reporter following the Friars’ 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif., on Tuesday.

The seven-time All-Star seemingly did not like the line of questioning of Marty Caswell of Friar Territory, who was just trying to get to the bottom of Machado’s down offense.

“I’m a baseball player. I don’t know. I’m not a theorist. You got something for me?” the 33-year-old Machado responded when pressed by Caswell about what could be a reason behind the star’s cold bat.

Machado, however, still gave something for Caswell to chew on, saying that he’s been “working on some stuff.”

On the season, Machado is batting just .182/.277/.339 with seven home runs through 46 games. Those are all down from his numbers in 2025, when he slashed .275/.335/.460. 

Machado is also on pace for his highest strikeout rate (22.4) in a season. While he’s 12.0% walk rate is trending to be the best of his career in the big leagues, his average exit velocity (89.9) and hard-hit rate (43.7%) are far from encouraging. An underlying stat that offers hope for a turnaround for him, though, is his anomalous .195 BABIP.

He hit a home run in the loss to the Dodgers, so perhaps that’s a start for the three-time Silver Slugger.

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