Manny Ramirez’s son officially signs with SEC school

November 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Manny Ramirez in a Red Sox jersey

Jun 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former player Manny Ramirez was threw a ceremonial first pitch as part of the Red Sox Hall of Fame induction before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Ramirez’s son, Lucas, has officially signed to play with an SEC school.

Lucas Ramirez committed earlier this year to play college baseball at Tennessee. He has since officially signed with the Volunteers and shared a photoshoot of him in Tennessee gear via Instagram.

Lucas Ramirez plays his high school ball at American Heritage in Plantation, Fla. According to his stats on MaxPreps, Ramirez batted .304 with 7 doubles, a triple and 2 home runs as a junior last season. The first baseman/outfielder will play his senior season in the spring and is set to join Tennessee as a freshman in the fall.

Luca throws right-handed but bats lefty. He has a spread stance and drew attention over the summer for the way he pimped a home run.

Based on that kind of celebration, Tennessee will probably be a great fit for him.

Lucas’ father Manny played in MLB from 1993-2011. He made 12 All-Star teams, won two World Series, and was a World Series MVP.

