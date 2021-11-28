Marcus Semien lands seven-year megadeal with Rangers

Marcus Semien, one of the biggest free agents on the market, has become one of the first to sign.

Semien has agreed to a free agent deal with the Texas Rangers. The contract is for seven years and $175 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Marcus Semien's deal with the Texas Rangers is for seven years and $175 million, a source familiar with the agreement tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2021

That’s a huge deal for a player who wasn’t really on the radar as a top-tier player a couple years ago.

Semien had a reputation for being a power-hitting middle infielder with an iffy glove, but a move to second base in 2021 made him a Gold Glove infielder. His 45 home runs last season were a career high, and he became an MVP finalist with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The signing is a big statement from the Rangers. Texas has struggled in recent seasons, but had been making noise about spending big on top players this offseason.

They’ve clearly put their money where their mouth is; Semien did not come cheap.

Photo: Sep 29, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien (10) wears the team home run jacket in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against New York Yankees in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports