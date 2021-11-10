 Skip to main content
Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Corey Seager reportedly drawing interest from AL team

November 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Corey Seager

Corey Seager is one of the big free agent shortstops available on the market this winter, and he’s already drawing interest from one team.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Texas Rangers have spoken to Seager’s agent and are expected to have interest in the shortstop. Seager and Rangers manager Chris Woodward spent time together with the Los Angeles Dodgers and have a strong relationship, which could make Texas a more viable candidate.

Seager will not come cheap. At age 27, he’s just now entering his prime. He has consistently been one of the league’s best hitters at the shortstop position, and boasts a .297 career average. At a position where hitting usually comes at a premium, that’s hugely valuable.

The only real concern is Seager’s durability, as he missed significant time in both 2018 and 2021 due to injuries. The good news is this season’s injury was more of a fluke and shouldn’t matter long-term.

