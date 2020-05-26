pixel 1
Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Marcus Stroman expresses doubts about 2020 MLB season

May 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman on Tuesday expressed doubt about the 2020 MLB season taking place.

Stroman tweeted that the season was “not looking promising.” He still said he was staying ready and staying positive.

Stroman’s comments come the same day the MLBPA expressed disappointment after their negotiations with MLB over player salaries in a shortened season. Perhaps his tweets are part of a negotiating tactic.

Stroman is entering his second season with the Mets after being traded to them by the Toronto Blue Jays last season. The 29-year-old is set to earn $12 million this year, though that will likely be reduced if the shortened season takes place. Stroman is set to be a free agent next year, regardless of whether or not there is a season. He went 10-13 with a 3.22 ERA last season.

