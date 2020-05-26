Marcus Stroman expresses doubts about 2020 MLB season

Marcus Stroman on Tuesday expressed doubt about the 2020 MLB season taking place.

Stroman tweeted that the season was “not looking promising.” He still said he was staying ready and staying positive.

This season is not looking promising. Keeping the mind and body ready regardless. Time to dive into some life-after-baseball projects. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. Brighter times remain ahead! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 26, 2020

Praying that we get this figured out and back on the field soon. It’s hard to put into words how much I miss the game. Nothing compares to that feeling of excitement/nausea when taking the mound. Been craving that. However, WE must all stay positive and keep good faith daily! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 26, 2020

Stroman’s comments come the same day the MLBPA expressed disappointment after their negotiations with MLB over player salaries in a shortened season. Perhaps his tweets are part of a negotiating tactic.

Stroman is entering his second season with the Mets after being traded to them by the Toronto Blue Jays last season. The 29-year-old is set to earn $12 million this year, though that will likely be reduced if the shortened season takes place. Stroman is set to be a free agent next year, regardless of whether or not there is a season. He went 10-13 with a 3.22 ERA last season.