Marcus Stroman expects to be ‘one of the top arms’ in free agency after 2020

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is set to become a free agent after the 2020 season, and he certainly thinks he’ll be one of the best pitchers available.

Stroman said Sunday he expects to be one of the top pitchers available in free agency, offering up some reasons why he feels he should be in high demand on the open market.

Marcus Stroman on his impending free agency after the 2020 season: "I think I should be one of the top arms. I think I'm one of the youngest. I'm extremely healthy. I'm coming off a great year. So however it plays out, it will play out." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 12, 2020

Stroman is not lacking in confidence, and there’s some evidence to back his assertions. Chris Archer and Jake Arrieta would have been highly-touted names once, but Archer has struggled since being traded to Pittsburgh and Arrieta will be 35. Trevor Bauer, who like Stroman will be 30 at the end of the season, is probably the only comparable in terms of age and statistical accomplishments. Unlike Stroman, however, Bauer’s contractual demands might be rather unique.

Stroman has a career 3.76 ERA, and he was an All-Star in 2019. He’s still fairly young, and while it may be hard to do too much for his value in a shortened season, a strong 2020 couldn’t hurt his case.