New Mets signing expected to miss entire 2025 season

The one-year deal that the New York Mets just gave to a free agent this offseason will end up being one year down the drain.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed to reporters on Friday that infielder Nick Madrigal will be likely be undergoing surgery on his fractured left shoulder. A CT scan confirmed the fracture diagnosis, and Madrigal is now expected to miss the entire 2025 MLB season as a result.

Madrigal, 27, had just signed a one-year deal with the Mets over the offseason after spending the last three MLB seasons with the Chicago Cubs. But he injured his shoulder while making a quick throw to first base during just the second game of spring training for the Mets (video here).

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

At the time that he suffered the injury last Sunday, Madrigal was initially said to have dislocated his shoulder. Now a CT scan has revealed that the full extent of the damage — a fracture.

The righty-hitting Madrigal was expected to be a key depth piece this season for the Mets as a career .274 hitter with experience at both second base and third base (Madrigal was also giving it a go at shortstop for the Mets when he got hurt). Madrigal will however be making the full $1.35 million that he signed for while on the major league IL, adds Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

As for where the Mets go from here, there are a few options. They could give a bigger role to somebody in-house like Ronny Mauricio or Luisangel Acuña or they could pursue a reunion with this fan favorite instead.