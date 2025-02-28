Award-winning Yankees player gets shut down due to injury

Giancarlo Stanton is no longer the only injury concern that the New York Yankees have right now.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed to reporters on Friday that right-hander Luis Gil was shut down during his bullpen session earlier that day. Boone adds that Gil felt some tightness near his right shoulder and will now be headed for an MRI, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

The 26-year-old Gil is fresh off being named the American League Rookie of the Year last season. He went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 29 total starts (spanning 151.2 innings pitched).

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Gil can struggle with control at times and led Major League Baseball with 77 walks issued in 2024. But with his swing-and-miss stuff, Gil had played himself into a mainstay role in the Yankees rotation.

Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and new signing Max Fried (who just joined New York this winter on a historic eight-year contract) are expected to lead the pitching staff for the Yankees to start the 2025 campaign. If Gil has to miss time though, that means that fellow righties Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman may both be locks to round out the five-man rotation.

The Dominican native Gil already overcame Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2022. Now the injury woes on his throwing side may be back again, which would be bad news for the Yankees (after another one of their pitchers just got injured in spring training earlier this week after throwing just one pitch).