Marcus Stroman opts out of 2020 MLB season

Marcus Stroman has become the latest player to opt out of the 2020 MLB season.

The New York Mets pitcher announced Monday that he will not play in 2020, citing concerns about COVID-19 cases around the country and outbreaks that have hit the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Stroman says it was a family decision. He said too many uncertainties to go out there. #Mets — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 10, 2020

Stroman says outbreaks on Cardinals/Marlins, concern about playing in Miami, seeing COVID numbers spike across the country factored into the decision. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 10, 2020

Stroman did not pitch for the Mets in 2020 due to a calf injury. He will become a free agent after the season, having accrued enough service time to do so, and he’s going to be bullish about his chances of being highly pursued.

Acquired by the Mets last July, Stroman ends up making just 11 starts for the team. He went 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in those starts last year, and it seems like that the next time we see the 29-year-old on a mound, it will be for a new club.