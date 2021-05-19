Mets’ Marcus Stroman raves about ‘mythical legend’ Shohei Ohtani

If you’re impressing your peers as a professional athlete, you must be doing something right. It goes to another level with Shohei Ohtani, who seems to have a lot of his fellow players in awe.

Ohtani hit his league-leading 14th home run Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians, which is impressive enough. It gets even more ridiculous when you remember that he has a 2.10 ERA on the mound, holding opponents to a .126 batting average so far on the season. Essentially, he’s putting up Cy Young-caliber numbers on the mound while simultaneously having an MVP season at the plate.

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman summed it up when he dubbed Ohtani a “mythical legend in human form.”

Ohtani is a mythical legend in human form. What he’s doing is beyond incredible. Everyone in the big leagues is in awe of his talent. After games, I be running to my phone to check and see what Ohtani did on the night! Lol — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 19, 2021

Stroman’s opinion is probably shared throughout baseball. Those players know as well as anyone how tough the game is. For Ohtani to make multiple aspects of it look so easy is without precedent.

The best part? It’s not even just baseball players who are floored by what Ohtani is doing.