Mariners announcer goes viral for on-air swipe at Tim Anderson

Tim Anderson caught a stray this week from the Northwest.

Seattle Mariners TV play-by-play announcer Dave Sims went viral during Wednesday’s game against the San Diego Padres for his impromptu dig at the Chicago White Sox star Anderson. Trying to corral a groundball in the fourth inning, Mariners shortstop JP Crawford collided with his teammate Eugenio Suarez and briefly crumpled to the ground. Crawford was perfectly fine though, opening the door for Sims to get in a funny shot at Anderson.

The White Sox shortstop Anderson was involved in a brawl last weekend with Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez in which Ramirez sent him down for the count with a right hand (video here). As a result, Sims decided to joke about Anderson’s bad fighting mechanics after the (totally unrelated) Crawford collision.

“He took a harder shot than Tim Anderson took the other night,” said Sims of Crawford. “And [Anderson] is right-handed. He came out left-handed, left himself wide open for a right cross. But we digress.”

Here is the clip where Tim Anderson caught another hook… this time courtesy Mariners announcer Dave Sims. pic.twitter.com/0ttypb2Hbv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 10, 2023

Ouch. That is just piling onto Anderson, who continues to take L after L following the brawl with Ramirez.

A two-time All-Star, Anderson was suspended six games for the fight (while Ramirez was only suspended for three games). News subsequently emerged that Anderson had also been involved in an altercation with a White Sox teammate several weeks prior.

Everybody is getting their jokes in at Anderson’s expense right now, including minor-league teams with their promos. Now even opposing announcers whose teams have nothing to do with the White Sox (or their division for that matter) are adding on as well.