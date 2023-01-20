Mariners bringing in former rival All-Star

The Seattle Mariners have successfully recruited a player who used to give them headaches in divisional play.

Seattle announced Thursday that they have signed veteran infielder Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract. La Stella is getting a Major League deal.

The 33-year-old La Stella made an All-Star team with the AL West rival Los Angeles Angels in 2019 before he was traded to another team in the division, the Oakland Athletics, in 2020. He was also part of the Chicago Cubs’ World Series team in 2016. La Stella was recently designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants after hitting .239 with a career-worst .632 OPS in 60 appearances for them last season.

After finally snapping their playoff drought last season with a 90-win effort, the Mariners have done little in free agency besides signing former All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder AJ Pollock and now La Stella. They did, however, pull off a noteworthy trade with another AL team.