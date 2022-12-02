 Skip to main content
Mariners trade fan favorite OF to Brewers

December 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jesse Winker in a Mariners helmet

Mar 17, 2022; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker during spring training workouts at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners made a notable trade Friday that some fans might not be too happy about.

Multiple reports indicated that the Mariners had traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Kolten Wong. The Mariners also included reserve infielder Abraham Toro in the deal.

Winker struggled with Seattle in 2022, hitting a career-worst .219 with 14 home runs. Still, he endeared himself to Mariners fans for his role in a June brawl with the Los Angeles Angels, which immediately made him something of a fan favorite.

Winker was due over $8 million in 2023 and the Mariners clearly wanted to go a different direction in the outfield, and Wong is a decent player to get back. Still, don’t be surprised if some Mariners fans feel a bit sad to see Winker go, even if there was some warning that this might be coming.

