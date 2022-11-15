Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).

The 29-year-old Winker was an All-Star in 2021 with Cincinnati but largely stank to high heavens in his first season with Seattle in 2022. Winker hit a career-low .219 (albeit with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs) and was also one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball (though he did have at least one good moment).

Set to make $8.2 million next season in the final year of his contract, Winker seems to be living on borrowed time with the Mariners. If the team cannot find a trade for him though, their fans might not actually be too upset.