Mariners sign former Silver Slugger Award winner

The Seattle Mariners are adding a guy from the other end of the West Coast.

Seattle announced on Monday that they have signed infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year Major League contract. In a corresponding move, the Mariners are designating left-handed pitcher Austin Kitchen for assignment.

Solano is a righty hitter who spent last season with the San Diego Padres and batted a sturdy .286 with a .760 OPS in 96 appearances. He was also a Silver Slugger Award winner with the San Francisco Giants in 2020, hitting .326 with an .828 OPS that year.

While Solano is 37 years old now, he can play all four infield positions along with his batting prowess. That could matter for a Seattle team that struck out on bigger infielders in free agency but still wants to compete after winning 85 games last season.